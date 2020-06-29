Skip Bayless: LeBron could have paid more respect to Cavs’ fans during ‘The Decision’
It’s been nearly 10 years since LeBron James went on national television to declare which team he would be signing with. The infamous “Decision” received it’s share of criticism after LeBron announced he’d be taking his talents to South Beach to play for the Heat and would be leaving his hometown Cavs. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that LeBron could have paid more respect to Cleveland fans during his 'decision.'
