Video Details

Yesterday Kendrick Perkins responded to Skip Bayless by tweeting , “Skip you’re wrong again…Bron and I have been friends since the 8th grade and by the way we played on the same AAU team in high school called the Oakland Soldiers!!! You haven’t learned since the last time you took a L on your show and had to buy me a Case of Diet Coke!” Hear what Skip Bayless has to say in response to Perkins' tweet.