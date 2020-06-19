Skip Bayless responds to Kendrick Perkins’ tweet about defending LeBron James
Video Details
Yesterday Kendrick Perkins responded to Skip Bayless by tweeting , “Skip you’re wrong again…Bron and I have been friends since the 8th grade and by the way we played on the same AAU team in high school called the Oakland Soldiers!!! You haven’t learned since the last time you took a L on your show and had to buy me a Case of Diet Coke!” Hear what Skip Bayless has to say in response to Perkins' tweet.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.