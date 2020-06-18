Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant believes Kendrick Perkins is “selling out” to LeBron
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
The online feud between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant continued yesterday, after Perk called Kyrie’s push to cancel the rest of the NBA season a quote “distraction” and later added that even calling Kyrie a bird brain would be giving him too much credit. This led K-D to fire back and call Perkins a quote "sell out" in an Instagram comment. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks that Kevin Durant believes Kendrick Perkins is "selling out" to LeBron James.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.