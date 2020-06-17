Skip & Shannon react to Tom Brady in the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ uniforms

Video Details

The Buccaneers released photos yesterday of Tom Brady sporting his new uniform in Tampa. It’s very different than what we’ve grown accustomed to seeing Brady wear, but he looked just as fired up as always. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Tom Brady in the new Bucs' uniforms.

More Videos »