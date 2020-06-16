Skip & Shannon praise Malcom Jenkins for his new position as a social justice contributor
Video Details
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins has already been a leading voice for social justice in the NFL. Yesterday, it was announced that CNN would be hiring Jenkins as a social justice contributor to “comment on social issues of the day.” Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Jenkins' new position.
