Video Details

The LA times said that when the NBA season returns, it will be a mental challenge and teams will need to be able to grind games out. The article points out that the Lakers have already dealt with international drama as well as the shocking death of Kobe Bryant, while the Clippers have dealt with their own issues trying to integrate two new superstars. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron James' mental toughness and talent will prevail against the Clippers.