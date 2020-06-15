Video Details

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Kyrie Irving. Kyrie is reportedly against the NBA season resuming in Orlando. In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something smells a bit fishy” and that he didn’t think continuing the season in the current social climate was a good idea. Rockets guard Austin Rivers disagreed posting on social media, "I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement...I'm with it...but in the right way & not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers. We can do both.” Hear why Broussard believes that Kyrie needs a plan of action if he wants to seriously move forward with the hold out.