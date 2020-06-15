Shannon Sharpe: The NBA should not go on hiatus to combat social injustices
Kyrie Irving is reportedly against the NBA season resuming in Orlando. In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something smells a bit fishy” and that he didn’t think continuing the season in the current social climate was a good idea.Rockets guard Austin Rivers disagreed posting on social media, "I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement...I'm with it...but in the right way & not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers. We can do both. We can play & we can help change the way black lives are lived." Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Austin Rivers is right about moving forward with the season.
