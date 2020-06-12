Shannon Sharpe: ‘It’s ridiculous’ to rank Jarrett Stidham ahead of Tua on top QB list
-
Shannon Sharpe weighs in on Chris Simms' top 40 quarterbacks rankings going into the 2020 season. Simms had Jarrett Stidham at 35, while Tua Tagovailoa did not even crack the top 40. Simms said Tua was simply a creation of Alabama.
