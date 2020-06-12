Video Details

Patrick Mahomes participated in a video message sent to the link that helped encourage a swift response from the commissioner about its stance on social justice. Mahomes is promoting a voter registration program in Kansas City, and he also said that athletes should not have to quote “stick to sports” but instead try to affect the world in the most positive way possible. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Mahomes will inspire other athletes to start speaking their minds when it comes to political issues.