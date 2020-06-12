Shannon Sharpe: I would not publicly support Dabo Swinney after the ‘Football Matters’ incident

Trevor Lawrence was among several Clemson players who came to the defense of head coach Dabo Swinney. This comes after Dabo received criticism for not firing an assistant coach for using a racial slur and also wearing a shirt that said “football matters” just last weekend. Hear why Shannon Sharpe would not publicly support Dabo Swinney after this incident.

