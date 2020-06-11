Shannon Sharpe: NBA players without health conditions shouldn’t be concerned to resume season
Video Details
According to a report, there are some NBA players who are hesitant to restart the season in Orlando with 22 total teams. The league and players association are reportedly agreeing on a deal that would allow any players to stay home but they would not get paid. Here why Shannon Sharpe believes that while players shouldn't be concerned if they don't have underlying health conditions, it will still be a tricky experiment for the NBA to accomplish.
