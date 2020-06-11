Skip Bayless: LeBron James is seizing the moment to create real change and people are listening

Video Details

LeBron James and a group of other celebrities are starting a group aimed at protecting voters’ rights for African Americans. In a phone interview, LeBron said quote, “this is the time for us to finally make a difference.” Hear why Skip Bayless applauds LeBron for his efforts and believes he is seizing the moment to make a real change in America.

