Shannon Sharpe: Top prospects attending historical black universities would help promote change
Video Details
Carmelo Anthony is calling for more top prospects to attend historically black universities when selecting schools to play at. Melo said quote, “All it takes is one person to change history. It changes college sports because you have a young black kid who is at the top of his game who decided to go to a black university.” Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that top prospects attending historically black universities would help promote change.
