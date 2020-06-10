Shannon Sharpe explains why it’s so difficult to open a racial dialogue in America
At a Dallas-area event with local officials, Mark Cuban said that white people must have uncomfortable conversations about race. Cuban said from experience, the instinct when discussing race as a white person is to get defensive, but that must change to see progress made. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the difficulties of opening a racial dialogue in America.
