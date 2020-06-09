Skip Bayless: Dalvin Cook has been dramatically impactful for Vikings, he should continue to hold out

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly hold out from all team-related activities until he receives what he deems a “reasonable extension.” Cook racked up over a thousand rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in just 14 games last season. Hear why Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree that Dalvin Cook should hold out.

