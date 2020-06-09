Skip Bayless: It’s a disappointment KD is not returning for playoffs, great players just play

Video Details

With the NBA season being pushed back, all the speculation about Kevin Durant making a possible comeback can be laid to rest. Durant said that his season is over, and that he did not plan on playing at all. He said it would allow him to focus on next season and the rest of his career. Hear why Skip Bayless is disappointed with Kevin Durant's decision.

