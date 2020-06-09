Skip Bayless: It’s a disappointment KD is not returning for playoffs, great players just play
Video Details
With the NBA season being pushed back, all the speculation about Kevin Durant making a possible comeback can be laid to rest. Durant said that his season is over, and that he did not plan on playing at all. He said it would allow him to focus on next season and the rest of his career. Hear why Skip Bayless is disappointed with Kevin Durant's decision.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.