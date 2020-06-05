Shannon Sharpe: Saints locker room ‘is fractured’ due to Drew Brees’ anthem comments
Shannon Sharpe said the Saints will have to wait until meetings with Drew Brees in person to assess the sincerity of his apology. Brees apologized after saying he still couldn’t support taking a knee during the national anthem, a statement that received plenty of blowback from teammates on social media.
