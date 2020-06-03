Shannon Sharpe: ‘Blackout Tuesday’ proved that the protesters are keeping the same energy until things change
Protests all across the country continued yesterday. We also saw a nationwide movement called “Blackout Tuesday” that started in the music industry and spread through social media. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the media blackout plus the affects of the nationwide protests.
