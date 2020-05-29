Shannon Sharpe: The Patriots would have been the perfect team to guide Cam Newton
Video Details
Cam Newton remains a free agent and former Patriots All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison said he’s disappointed New England didn’t try harder in recruiting Cam. Harrison believed it would have been a good fit and beneficial to both Cam and the Patriots. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Cam Newton would have been a great fit for the New England Patriots.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.