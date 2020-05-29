‘ I disagree with Melo’ — Shannon Sharpe reacts to Carmelo saying MJ is the GOAT over LeBron
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe reacts to NBA veteran and long-time friend of LeBron, Carmelo Anthony weighing in on the GOAT debate. To most people’s surprise, Carmelo said that Michael Jordan is the GOAT and followed it up by saying quote, “we all know that and we all agree to that.” He added that LeBron is still great and also should be appreciated. Shannon explain why strongly disagrees with Melo.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.