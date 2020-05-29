Video Details

Shannon Sharpe reacts to NBA veteran and long-time friend of LeBron, Carmelo Anthony weighing in on the GOAT debate. To most people’s surprise, Carmelo said that Michael Jordan is the GOAT and followed it up by saying quote, “we all know that and we all agree to that.” He added that LeBron is still great and also should be appreciated. Shannon explain why strongly disagrees with Melo.