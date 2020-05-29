Skip Bayless: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South over Drew Brees’ Saints
Video Details
Pro Football Focus has dubbed the Saints offense as “perfectly inefficient” with Drew Brees under center. His average depth of target has steadily declined the last 8 years while his passing grade has risen overall. And over the past 3 years, Brees has the best passer rating out of any quarterback, just ahead of new division rival Tom Brady. According to FOX Bet, Brady is projected to have more passing yards than Brees in 2020. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will win the NFC South over Drew Brees' Saints.
