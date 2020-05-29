Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant is the best NBA player on the planet
Video Details
In speculating whether Kevin Durant could make a comeback attempt with a delayed NBA season, Nets teammate Spencer Dinwiddie had high praise for KD. He said quote, “at 80 percent Durant is Dirk Nowitzki. At 100 percent, he’s the best scorer of all time.” Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Kevin Durant is currently the best NBA player on the planet.
