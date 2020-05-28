Skip Bayless: Ezekiel Elliott might already be past his prime
Video Details
To some surprise, Ezekiel Elliott was left off the top 10 most explosive runners list by NFL.com. Since his rookie season, Zeke's stats have continued to drop every year. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about why Zeke might already be past his prime.
