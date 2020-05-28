Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is finally enjoying the fruits of his labor after 20 years of Belichick

Video Details

A Boston radio host suggested that fans are starting to worry about the new Tom Brady. Ever since Brady left the New England Patriots, he's been very active on social media. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Tom Brady is finally getting the chance to let loose after 20 years of dealing with Bill Belichick's ego.

