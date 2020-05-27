Skip Bayless: Damian Lillard not wanting to finish the NBA regular season is a wasted opportunity
If the NBA resumed the season with a limited number of games, Blazers guard Damian Lillard said he isn’t playing. The 5-time All-Star said he wouldn’t play in meaningless games if Portland did not have a true opportunity to make the playoffs. The Blazers are currently 3 and a half games behind the 8th spot. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Lillard not wanting to play is a wasted opportunity.
