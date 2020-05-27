‘I told you MJ lied!’ — Shannon on audio of Michael Jordan saying he wouldn’t play on Dream Team with Isiah Thomas

Video Details

During 'The Last Dance' documentary, Michael Jordan denied the rumor that he kept Isiah Thomas off the Dream Team. Audio has now come out of Jordan telling NBA reporter Jack McCallum that he wouldn’t play if Isiah was on the team. Shannon reacts to this new audio.

More Videos »