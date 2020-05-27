‘I told you MJ lied!’ — Shannon on audio of Michael Jordan saying he wouldn’t play on Dream Team with Isiah Thomas
Video Details
During 'The Last Dance' documentary, Michael Jordan denied the rumor that he kept Isiah Thomas off the Dream Team. Audio has now come out of Jordan telling NBA reporter Jack McCallum that he wouldn’t play if Isiah was on the team. Shannon reacts to this new audio.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.