Skip Bayless: Mike Tyson has had a rebirth, Tyson Fury is the only one willing to accept the challenge
Video Details
Heavyweight champ, Tyson Fury, says he received a phone call asking if he would be interested in fighting an exhibition match against Mike Tyson. Fury said he said he accepted the offer but nothing materialized from it. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Mike Tyson returning to the ring.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.