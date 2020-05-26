Shannon Sharpe: LeBron’s judgment and ability to trust teammates in big moments makes him unique
Each NBA team’s most important play this season was selected over the weekend and the Lakers’ play came early in the season. In just the 5th game, LA was trailing against the Mavericks when LeBron found Danny Green in the corner to hit a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron's trust in his teammates during big moments makes him unique.
