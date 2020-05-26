‘There’s no way Cowboys should be in the top 3’ — Shannon on the NFL’s best QB-RB-WR triplets
Shannon Sharpe reacts to CBS Sports NFL’s top “triplets". The Kansas City Chiefs took the top spot with Patrick Mahomes, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Tyreek Hill. Followed by the New Orleans Saints with Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas. And rounding out the top 3 were Skip’s Cowboys led by Dak, Zeke, and Amari. Hear why Shannon doesn't think the Cowboys deserve to be in the Top 3.
