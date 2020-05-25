Shannon Sharpe: LeBron James is the best player in NBA history and the stats prove it

Video Details

An article yesterday highlighted 4 major stats to support LeBron James’ argument as the GOAT over Michael Jordan. Shot creation, first round playoff record, LeBron scoring nearly a thousand more career playoff points, and shooting efficiency all favor LeBron. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes all these points validate LeBron's case for being the GOAT.

More Videos »