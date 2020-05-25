Shannon Sharpe gives praise to Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning’s charity golf outing
Video Details
Despite dealing with a lot of rainfall, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning were able to fend off Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in the Capital One Challenge to raise money for COVID-19. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the event.
