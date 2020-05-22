Skip Bayless: Kyler Murray ranked 19 on Top 25 players under age 25 list is ‘the most outrageous projection and ranking’

Video Details

Skip Bayless reacts to CBS Sports’ Top 25 players under the age of 25. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson topped the list, while Kyler Murray was all the way down at 19. Skip insists Kyler should be ranked 4th on this list.

