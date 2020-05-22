Shannon Sharpe: LeBron would not have been the greatest NFL player of all-time
Doc Rivers was recently on Uninterrupted's Go Off Podcast and said that LeBron James could've been the greatest football player of all-time if he had decided to play. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that even though LeBron is a great athlete, calling him the greatest football player of all-time is a stretch.
