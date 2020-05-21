Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott asking Cowboys for $45 million is ‘outrageous & unrealistic’
Video Details
NFL analyst Chris Simms has reported that Dak Prescott is asking for $45 million during his 5th year under contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Dak has yet to prove himself as a top ten quarterback and is asking for too much money.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.