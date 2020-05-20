Shannon Sharpe: LeBron viewing ‘MJ as a teammate not an adversary’ is misconstrued
Video Details
LeBron James fired back on Twitter at reporter Brian Windhorst after he claimed that LeBron 'envisioned Michael Jordan as a teammate not an adversary.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron was taken out of context from his original statements.
