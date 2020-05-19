Skip Bayless: Tom Brady’s new offensive weapons will give him more touchdowns than Mahomes
Bleacher Report estimated that Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes will have more touchdowns and less interceptions than Tom Brady next season. Hear why Skip Bayless disagrees, and believes that Tom Brady's new offensive weapons in Tampa Bay will give him more touchdowns than Patrick Mahomes.
