Shannon Sharpe: It was very unrealistic that MJ, Pippen, and Bulls continue dynasty past 98′
At the end of 'The Last Dance', Michael Jordan stated that he believed Scottie Pippen would've stayed another year in Chicago if head coach Phil Jackson remained as well. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that it was unrealistic for Scottie Pippen to stay with a large deal waiting from Houston.
