Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers needs to show humility and relight his fire
Aaron Rodgers is speaking publicly today for the first time since the Green Bay Packers selected Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Hear why Skip Bayless suggests that Rodgers needs to show some humility and prove to the team that he still has gas left in the tank.
