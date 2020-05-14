Skip Bayless X Michael Jordan: Untold Stories From MJ’s 1998 Season – Blindfolded, Left-handed Free Throws

Video Details

Skip Bayless shares untold stories from MJ's 1998 season. Skip relives May 24, 1998- Bulls vs Pacers, 'I got to see Michael Jordan with a blindfold on at the free throw line shooting left-handed for god knows how many thousands of dollars. I witnessed swish."

