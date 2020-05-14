Shannon Sharpe: Mahomes and Rodgers didn’t start game 1, Tua should be no exception

After the Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa as the number 5 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, questions have been raised if he should start right away or take some time to learn from Ryan Fitzpatrick. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the Miami Dolphins should let Fitzpatrick start this upcoming season.

