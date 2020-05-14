Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry is better than Kevin Durant, he redefined the game of basketball

Video Details

ESPN ranked Steph Curry as #13 on the greatest players of all time, but former teammate Kevin Durant was ranked #14 despite winning the Finals MVP in back-to-back years while playing for the Golden State Warriors. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Steph Curry has had a bigger impact on the game of basketball than Kevin Durant.

