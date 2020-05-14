Skip Bayless: Emmitt Smith’s take on Cowboys paying Dak is ‘simplistic and unrealistic’
Former Cowboy Emmitt Smith suggests Jerry Jones 'not play chicken with Dak Prescott,' and thinks Dallas would be wise to pay him as soon as possible. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Emmitt Smith is wrong and that the Cowboys need to protect their salary cap.
