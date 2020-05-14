Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan and I would have had a problem if we were on the same team
Video Details
Los Angeles Laker Quinn Cook recently said LeBron James is like the 'class clown' of the team, which is a much different style of leadership than Michael Jordan's. Hear why Shannon Sharpe prefers LeBron's style of leadership and thinks that him and MJ would have butted heads if they were on the same team.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.