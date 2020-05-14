Shannon Sharpe: Michael Jordan and I would have had a problem if we were on the same team

Video Details

Los Angeles Laker Quinn Cook recently said LeBron James is like the 'class clown' of the team, which is a much different style of leadership than Michael Jordan's. Hear why Shannon Sharpe prefers LeBron's style of leadership and thinks that him and MJ would have butted heads if they were on the same team.

More Videos »