Skip Bayless: McNabb wants Dallas to pay Dak to sabotage the Cowboys’ salary cap
Video Details
Former Eagles' QB Donovan McNabb suggests that the Dallas Cowboys should 'pay the man,' in regards to Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones not being able to come to a deal. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that McNabb is doing nothing more than trying to sabotage the Cowboys' salary cap.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.