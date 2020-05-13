Skip Bayless: McNabb wants Dallas to pay Dak to sabotage the Cowboys’ salary cap

Former Eagles' QB Donovan McNabb suggests that the Dallas Cowboys should 'pay the man,' in regards to Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones not being able to come to a deal. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that McNabb is doing nothing more than trying to sabotage the Cowboys' salary cap.

