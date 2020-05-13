Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron still has time to pass MJ on all-time NBA ranking list
Video Details
ESPN has released their all-time NBA player ranking list, and with no surprise Michael Jordan is at the top of the list while LeBron James came in 2nd. Hear why Shannon Sharpe disagrees with LeBron James being ranked behind Michael Jordan.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.