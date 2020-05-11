Skip Bayless: Michael Jordan was the greatest leader in sports history
In yesterday's episode of the 'The Last Dance,' we saw a closer look at Michael Jordan's leadership tactics and how MJ and Steve Kerr came to blows. Many have questioned Jordan's leadership philosophy and have wondered if he was taking things too far with his teammates. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Michael Jordan was not only fair, but the greatest leader in sports history.
