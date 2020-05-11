Shannon Sharpe: Dennis Rodman needs to stop, LeBron can be great on his own
Video Details
When speaking of Michael Jordan's determination, Dennis Rodman was recently quoted saying, 'that's one area that helps MJ in the GOAT debate, LeBron doesn't have the desire to do win at any cost.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that this is not a fair assessment of LeBron.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.