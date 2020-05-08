Skip Bayless boldy predicts that Tom Brady will lead the Bucs to 13-3 and reach the Super Bowl
Video Details
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will have a difficult opener against the New Orleans Saints, but have a relatively easy schedule compared to other teams around the league. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Buccaneers will finish off with a 13-3 record and go on to making the Super Bowl.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.