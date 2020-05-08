Skip Bayless boldy predicts that Tom Brady will lead the Bucs to 13-3 and reach the Super Bowl

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will have a difficult opener against the New Orleans Saints, but have a relatively easy schedule compared to other teams around the league. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that the Buccaneers will finish off with a 13-3 record and go on to making the Super Bowl.

