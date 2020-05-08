Skip Bayless predicts his Dallas Cowboys will go 10-6 and win the division
Video Details
The 2020 NFL schedule was released Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys will open up their season in LA against the Rams in their brand-new stadium. Skip likes the Cowboys schedule and thinks HC Mike McCarthy will lead his Cowboys to a 10-6 record and win the division.
